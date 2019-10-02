One more hot day, then fall-like temperatures arrive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We broke another record Tuesday with highs warming to the lower 90s, breaking the daily record high and the all-time warmest day in the month of October.

On Wednesday we have the potential for more record breaking heat. Highs will top out in the lower 90s with an isolated shower or storm chance with a cold front swinging across the state.

A cold front will bring some welcome relief with highs during the day in the upper 70s with a very spotty shower with lots of dry time. Lows early Friday morning will fall to the mid-40s! A great way to end the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s with lots of sunshine!

Fall-like weather will continue this weekend as highs remain in the upper 60s to near 70 with sunshine Saturday and a few morning showers Sunday.

Great stretch of weather early next week with fall temperatures and lots of sunshine! ‘