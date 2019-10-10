One more nice day; Rain and wind arrive Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A foggy start to the morning with temperatures in the mid-50s. Fog will burn off with temperatures warming to the upper 70s to near 80 Thursday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky.

A cold front out west will slowly head towards the state, thickening clouds and also sparking up a few spotty storms late Thursday evening and overnight.

Friday will be a windy, warm and rainy day with scattered storms through the entire day. Winds will pick up through the day with sustained winds at 15-20 mph. Highs will warm to the upper 70s with temperatures then sharply turning colder Friday evening. Lows will fall to the lower 40s to upper 30s!

A cooler start to the weekend with highs in the mid-50s with a mainly sunny sky. Temperatures will slowly warm Sunday with highs in the lower 60s with mainly sunny skies.

Early next week looks quiet and cool with highs in the 60s. A chance for an isolated shower Tuesday and Wednesday with highs cooling to the lower 60s.