One of the leading causes of fires in Indiana may surprise you

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Smoking while wearing a home oxygen tank make for a bad combination.

When the two are paired, the result can lead to a fire that is much more intense and severe than others.

“Many patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or emphysema require the use of a home oxygen device,” Dr. Graham Carlos, executive medical director at Eskenazi Health, told News 8. “The device is a nasal cannula that emits extra oxygen. If you’re wearing one of those and you light up a cigarette, it can cause a flash burning to your face sending damage through your nose, your mouth, and your airways. That’s when these patients end up being sent to our Eskenzi burn unit to receive medical care.”

Carlos says his medical team sees about one to two of those patients a month at the hospital.

They are sent specifically to Eskenazi from all over Indiana requiring immediate treatment for both superficial and internal burn injuries.

What’s particularly scary, he adds, is that when the fires starts, these patients not only put themselves in danger, but their loved ones and first responders.

He urges people with home oxygen tanks who continue to smoke cigarettes keep the two far away from each other.