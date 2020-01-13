Home/Latest News, News, Weather, Weather Stories/One of the wettest Januarys on record

One of the wettest Januarys on record

by: Marcus Bailey
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been an active weather pattern across much of the Midwest over the last several weeks, and it really peaked this past weekend, with record setting rain amount both Friday and Saturday.

River flood warnings remain in effect for many area rivers across the state – with minor to moderate flood stages reported. The good news: most of the rivers have crested, and will slowly fall through the week.

To date, this is the sixth-wettest January on record, with just under 4″ of precipitation.

Since December 1, 2019, we’ve picked up 7.0″ of rain, over 2.5″ higher than normal to date. It ranks as the 13th wettest winter on record.

Some good and bad news. The good, the next six to 10 days look soggy again. Some hints of a wintry system of snow changing to rain.

Per Weather Prediction Center (WPC) guidance, we could see between 1″-2″ of precipitation by Sunday morning.

There is some good news on the horizon – They eight to 14 day outlook calls for drier conditions, as we anticipate a pattern flip to much colder and drier air by the early portions of next week.

