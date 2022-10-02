News

One person killed in crash on Michigan Road

by: Adam Pinsker
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police closed a portion of Michigan Road between Grandview Drive and Cold Springs Road after an accident involving three vehicles Saturday night.

An IMPD spokesperson said around 9:15 p.m. a vehicle struck another vehicle from behind while both were traveling southbound. The driver of the vehicle that was struck crossed the center line and struck another vehicle traveling northbound.

An IMPD Officer at the scene of a fatal accident near Grandview Drive and Michigan Road on October 1st, 2022.

The driver in the vehicle that crossed the center line died at the scene. The two other drivers were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Blood was drawn from the two drivers who survived, but alcohol and drugs aren’t suspected to be a factor.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill limiting the use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal proceedings

National /

Listeria outbreak leads to recall of cheeses sold at a dozen retailers

News /

Disney pulls its content from Dish and Sling TV over rate disagreement

National /

129 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.