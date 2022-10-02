News

One person killed in crash on Michigan Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police closed a portion of Michigan Road between Grandview Drive and Cold Springs Road after an accident involving three vehicles Saturday night.

An IMPD spokesperson said around 9:15 p.m. a vehicle struck another vehicle from behind while both were traveling southbound. The driver of the vehicle that was struck crossed the center line and struck another vehicle traveling northbound.

An IMPD Officer at the scene of a fatal accident near Grandview Drive and Michigan Road on October 1st, 2022.

The driver in the vehicle that crossed the center line died at the scene. The two other drivers were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Blood was drawn from the two drivers who survived, but alcohol and drugs aren’t suspected to be a factor.