One woman dead, another in critical following collision with police car in Marion

by: Staff Reports

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after their vehicle collided with a police car at a Marion intersection late Friday evening.

It happened just after 11 p.m. when two police units were responding to a traffic stop at 3rd Street and Western Avenue after an officer requested additional assistance. As the two police cars were heading to the scene, the lead police unit was struck by a 2004 white Pontiac in the area of 3rd Street and Washington Street.

One occupant of the Pontiac, 18-year-old Believe Gregory, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The other female occupant died on scene of the crash. She was later identified as 18-year-old Payton Rogers. 

The officer that was struck in the crash, Officer Brian Davis, has since been released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. 

