OneAmerica employees assemble snack packs, birthday packs for kids in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 1,000 kids will receive a special treat from employees of OneAmerica, a financial services mutual holding company based in Indianapolis.

On Tuesday night, employees got together to assemble snack packs and birthday packs for kids across the city. The birthday packs consisted of balloons, confetti, cake batter and icing to create a quick birthday party. The snack packs included cookies, fruit cups and other treats for the kids to have snacks on the weekends when they are not in school.

Employees say they look forward to this event every year because they enjoy giving back to the community.

Jim McGovern, senior vice president at OneAmerica, said, “One thing we always want to do is be good stewards of our company by giving back to our community and make our community stronger and this is an easy way to take the greatest in our industry. There are all of our best sales successes behind me and we want to take their evening and donate it back to the less fortunate.”

The goal was to assemble 1,100 packs. They will be taken to the Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center to be distributed to kids in need.