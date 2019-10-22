Operations startup Elate launches with $530,000 in funding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – An Indianapolis-based software platform company has received $530,000 in an initial funding round from Chicago-based early-stage venture firm M25. The funding will help Elate to grow its product, sales and marketing teams, as well as further develop its platform.

Boardable, Malomo, Remodel Health, and Xiber, among others are currently served by Elate.

Elate aims to assist companies to drive business outcomes by unifying internal technologies and disparate data. The company also provides organizational alignment and increased operations visibility to companies looking to define and measure key initiatives.

Elate is led by co-founders Brooks Busch, chief executive officer and Abby Parker, chief operating officer. Most recently, Busch served as vice president of operations at Springbuk. Parker served as director of operations at Springbuk and was formerly an Orr Fellow with Milhaus.

“Companies are creating a wealth of insightful data with the increased use of software platforms across departments,” said Busch. “However, the complexity of managing all of this data makes it incredibly challenging for executives to gain visibility into how key initiatives are performing for the overall business. We built Elate to unify data in one platform so operations leaders can make more informed decisions.”