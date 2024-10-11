Black Men in White Coats helps diversify medical field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite making up 9% of the population, only 3% of Black men are physicians.

That 3% statistic has been stagnant since the 1970s, according to the Association of American Colleges.

The Indiana University School of Medicine said its incoming diverse students dropped from 25% last year to 8.8% this year.

Black Men in White Coats is an organization looking to increase that number by targeting the youth through mentorship and events.

“I, myself, when I went to medicine, didn’t have many examples of anyone in my family,” said Dr. Isaiah Sloss, a psychiatrist resident at Community North Hospital.

Sloss is part of Black Men in White Coats, and he wants to let others know that it’s possible to be doctor too.

“You get to see someone who looks like you, and it makes it a lot easier to imagine yourself in that person’s shoes later down the road,” Sloss said.

A scientific journal from the National Academy of Sciences found when Black patients, specifically newborns, are cared for by Black doctors, it can lead to better outcomes for the baby. In the U.S., Black newborns are three times more likely to die in hospital births than their white counterparts. By having Black physicians, hospitals are able to deliver more Black babies, thereby decreasing mortality rates.

However, the study didn’t find improvement in maternal mortality when birthing mothers share the same race as their doctor.

The study emphasized that there are benefits when underrepresented patients and doctors share a common race. For minority groups, it can boost communications and increase trust between a doctor and patient.

“We can deliver better care overall when we have representation,” Sloss said.

And representation can start early. Community Health Network is hosting its third annual Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. The free event gives teens and children an opportunity to learn about the human body, practice CPR training, and meet diverse physicians and other healthcare workers. While the event focuses on underrepresented groups, it is open to everyone interested in the healthcare field.

“It’s an extremely interactive experience with different cool parts of medicine,” Sloss said. “Having that open interactive experience is great. Students can ask some of their questions.”

Last year, about 300 people attended. This year, organizers are expecting more.