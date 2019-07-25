Organs of NC dad of 6 killed in freak beach accident will help 55 people

CNN/WATE) — The organs of a North Carolina man who died after being struck by a wave in Oak Island will go on to help dozens of people.

Lee Dingle was playing with his six children in Oak Island last week when a wave slammed him into the sand. His wife says the impact broke his neck and depleted his brain of oxygen.

CNN reports Dingle’s organs will be donated to 55 people.

“While we are grateful Lee’s organs will live on in others, please never use this to try to paint a silver lining around our deep grief. We would rather have him here,” his wife, Shannon Dingle wrote on Twitter. “Being told my dead husband’s organs can help so many because he was so healthy will never be easy to hold.”

Shannon Dingle also notes organ donation is especially personal for her, as donor tissue was used to reconstruct the ligaments in her knees back in 2017.

“I walk without pain because someone else said yes on their worst day,” Dingle tweeted.