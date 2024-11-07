Orthopedic device maker’s 3Q revenue exceeds forecast

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is shown in June 2023 off State Road 15 in Warsaw, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its third quarter.

The Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The maker of orthopedic devices posted revenue of $54.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.9 million.

OrthoPediatrics expects full-year revenue in the range of $202 million to $204 million.

