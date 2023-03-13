Oscar winners 2023: See the full list

Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the best supporting actress award. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(CNN) — The 95th Academy Awards were presented on Sunday

See below for a full list of the nominees. The winners are indicated in bold.

BEST PICTURE

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany *WINNER

“Argentina, 1985,” Argentina

“Close,” Belgium

“EO,” Poland

“The Quiet Girl,” Ireland

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

“The Elephant Whisperers” *WINNER

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny” *WINNER

ORIGINAL SONG

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” *WINNER

“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” *WINNER

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking” *WINNER

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” *WINNER

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

DIRECTOR

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

COSTUME DESIGN

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” *WINNER

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick” *WINNER

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” *WINNER

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“An Irish Goodbye” *WINNER

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” *WINNER

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

FILM EDITING

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale” *WINNER