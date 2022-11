News

Over 16,000 people without power due to high winds

The logo for AES Indiana. (Provided Photo/AES Indiana) (Provided Photo/Duke Energy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With gusty high winds powering through Central Indiana tens of thousands of people are without power. Duke Energy and AES Indiana show reports of the number of people affected by the high winds.

Over 16,000 customers are without power.

As of 5:36 p.m. AES Indiana shows reports of 6,691 people without power.

According to Duke Energy’s website, it shows over 10,000 reported power outages across Central Indiana.

Updates will be provided as numbers change.