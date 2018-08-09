Over 250 pounds of marijuana confiscated in I-70 traffic stop

COLVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Wednesday morning after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 260 pounds of marijuana, Indiana State Police said.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. when a semitractor-trailer was stopped traveling east on I-70 near the Cloverdale exit for U.S. 231.

During the stop, an officer noticed several criminal indicators and later found 260 pounds of hydroponic marijuana concealed within a load of lettuce. The shipment was being transported from Colorado to Florida.

Officials estimate the marijuana to hold a street value of $1 million.

Jorge Blanco-Diaz, 33, and 40-year-old Adam Delacruz were taken into custody at the Putnam County Jail.

Both men face a felony charge of dealing marijuana.