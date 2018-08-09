Over 250 pounds of marijuana confiscated in I-70 traffic stop

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Weed_1533774306322.jpg

COLVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Wednesday morning after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 260 pounds of marijuana, Indiana State Police said.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. when a semitractor-trailer was stopped traveling east on I-70 near the Cloverdale exit for U.S. 231.

During the stop, an officer noticed several criminal indicators and later found 260 pounds of hydroponic marijuana concealed within a load of lettuce. The shipment was being transported from Colorado to Florida. 

Officials estimate the marijuana to hold a street value of $1 million. 

Jorge Blanco-Diaz, 33, and 40-year-old Adam Delacruz were taken into custody at the Putnam County Jail.

Both men face a felony charge of dealing marijuana. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: