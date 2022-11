News

Over 9,000 people without power due to high winds

The logo for AES Indiana. (Provided Photo/AES Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands are without power due to high winds Saturday afternoon, according to AES Indiana.

Over 9,000 customers are without power.

As of 2:42 p.m. AES Indiana shows reports of 9,200 people without power.

Updates will be provided as numbers change.