IMPD: Pedestrian hit, killed on east side

This story has been updated with new information from IMPD describing the incident as a pedestrian struck and not a vehicle crash.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died after being hit by a vehicle on the city’s east side Tuesday night, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to an accident at East 30th Street and Elmhurst Drive. That’s just west of I-465 in the Arlington Woods neighborhood.

IMPD initially described the incident as a fatal crash, but said around 7 a.m. that it involved a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with detectives. IMPD says it does not believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased after family members are notified.

Eastbound 30th Street was closed between Radford Drive and Elmhurst Drive for several hours but has since reopened.