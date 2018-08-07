Overnight storms result in damage, power outages

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Many in central Indiana experienced overnight storms.

Those storms caused damage in central Indiana, leaving tree limbs strewn about, power lines down and thousands without power.

News 8’s Emily Kinzer and Joe Melillo were out Tuesday morning surveying the damage.

Crews were seen out Tuesday morning working to restore power.

As of 5:06 a.m. Tuesday, IP was reporting nearly 950 people were without power. Duke Energy was also reporting several hundred that were without power.

