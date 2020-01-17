Owner of duck boat that sank, killing 17, settles final lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP/WISH) — The owner of a tourist duck boat that sank in a Missouri lake, killing 17 people, including nine members from an Indiana family, has settled its final pending lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.

Thirty-one lawsuits have been filed against Ripley Entertainment since the former World War II amphibious vehicle sank in July 2018 at Table Rock Lake near Branson.

A joint motion for approval of a confidential settlement was filed Thursday in the final pending suit, which was filed by Joseph and William Strecker.

Their 68-year-old mother, Rosemarie Hamann, was killed when the boat sank. A Ripley spokeswoman declined to discuss details of the settlement.

Tia Coleman lost lost her husband, Glenn, sons Reece, 9, and Evan, 7 and 1-year-old daughter Arya.

Other Coleman relatives were on board as part of an extended family vacation. Only Tia and her 13-year-old nephew survived. His mother, Angela Coleman and brother, Maxwell Coleman, 2, also perished. The other family members killed were Belinda Coleman, 69, Ervin Coleman, 76, and Horace Coleman, 70.

Investigators blamed stormy weather for the accident on Table Rock Lake. Winds were blowing as hard as 65 mph.

Fourteen people survived, including seven who were injured when the boat went down, state police said.