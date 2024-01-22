Pacers and Hoosier Lottery team up to give fans chance to win big

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hoosier Lottery and Indiana Pacers teamed up to provide myLOTTERY members a chance to win big money during the next home game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The grand prize winner of the Pacers Courtside VIP Giveaway, Davina Winkler, will participate in an on-court promotion during halftime of Thursday’s game versus the Philadelphia 76ers for the chance to win between $5,000-$250,000.

“I’ve only ever been to high school sporting events,” Winkler said in a release. “Getting to go to a pro game will be exciting, and having the chance to win money at my first-ever game is crazy!”

As the grand prize winner, Winkler will also receive a $500 Hoosier Lottery Prize pack, a Pacers autographed jersey, a $100 Pacers Team Store gift certificate, a VIP pre-game experience that includes watching warm-ups and Honorary Team Captain recognition on center court.

The nine secondary winners won lower-level tickets to a Pacers game, a parking pass, a VIP pre-game experience, a Hoosier Lottery prize pack, and an autographed Pacers jersey.

You must be a myLOTTERY member to enter to win and it requires no purchase. Once a member, you can enter by logging into your account and clicking the submit button.