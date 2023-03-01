Pacers announce death of long time Director of Media Relations

Indianapolis (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday that long time Director of Media Relations, David Benner, has died.

Team owner Herb Simon said “David embodied the very best of our organization. He was immensely talented, experienced, and humble, and his passion for our players and the Pacers organization are what made him beloved by the coaches and athletes with whom he worked. David meaningfully impacted countless people here and around the League, and he will be missed. We will continue to keep him and his family in our prayers.”

Benner attended Center Grove schools, Indiana University and IUPUI.

He worked as a sports reporter for the Indianapolis Star newspaper as the Pacers beat writer. Benner also covered IU basketball and Notre Dame football.

In 1994-95 he joined the Pacers as Director of Media Relations, a position he held for 28 years before retiring in 2022.