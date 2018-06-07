Pacers Bikeshare presents plans to expand beyond downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – People on Wednesday night began to weigh in as the Pacer Bikeshare program geared up to expand in 2019.

The Bikeshare system will nearly double in size thanks to a federal grant.

You will see the bikes pop up in several new areas including Broad Ripple and Garfield Park.

Officials with the program are taking to people who live throughout the expansion zone as part of a series of public outreach meetings.

Daniel Remington, public outreach coordinator for the Pacers Bikeshare program, said, “People are coming to know what’s next. We couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Remington said more than 100,000 trips are taken every year on the bikes.

Here are the dates of upcoming “open house” meetings, all from 4 to 7 p.m., where anyone can learn more: