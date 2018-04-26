Pacers, Cavs Game six to be a ‘gold out’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – After losing on a buzzer beating three-pointer in Game five, the Pacers head home down two games to three in the best of seven series.

Needing to win to keep their season alive, Friday night’s Game six at Bankers Life Fieldhouse will be a gold out.

Ticket holders will be getting a free t-shirt.

On the front, the shirt reads “together” – something the team and the fans will have to be to force a decisive Game seven back in Cleveland.

For more on this story, click on the video.