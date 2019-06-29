Pacers G Collison decides to retire from NBA

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives on Indiana Pacers guard Darren Collison (2) during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis on April 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers guard Darren Collison has issued a statement to TheUndefeated.com that he’s retiring from the NBA.

The statement said, in part:

“While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith. I am one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched.

“With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA.”

The report could not immediately be confirmed. The Pacers continued to list Collison on their roster Friday night.

Collison, 31, first joined the Pacers from 2010-2012 and again in 2017. He’d previously played for Sacramento, the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas. The

California-Los Angeles player’s NBA career started with the New Orleans Hornets, now the Pelicans, after the team selected him as the 21st pick in the first round of the draft. He was later traded to the Pacers by the Hornets.

In his NBA career, the 6-footer averaged 12.6 points per game, according to his stats at NBA.com.