Pacers making plans ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are in a prime position for Thursday night’s NBA draft.

Barring a trade, the Pacers will enter the draft with the sixth overall pick. It’s the team’s highest draft position since 1988 when Indiana took Rik Smits at No. 2.

The team wrapped up pre-draft workouts this week. Among the prospects were Dyson Daniels, Johnny Davis, Bennedict Mathurin, Keegan Murray, and Shadon Sharpe.

Ryan Carr, director of player personnel for the Pacers, says emotions won’t play a role in the pick.

“At the end of the day, they’re basketball players. You’re trying to evaluate who can be the best players. You know, likability isn’t 100% predictable,” Carr said. “You try not to get too emotional. You’re making a pretty big decision, trying to help make a big decision, on who’s gonna be the best player for us.”

The Pacers also hold the 31st and 58th overall picks.

The NBA draft starts at 7:30 p.m. at Barclays Center in New York.