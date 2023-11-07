Pacers react to future of television broadcasts

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts after a three-point basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. The Bulls defeated the Pacers 112-105. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pacers have been an exciting team to watch this season and now Blue and Gold fans will be able to continue to watch their team for at least one year on Bally Sports.

The NBA reached a deal pending court approval to keep the games on Bally for the rest of this season while its parent company is in bankruptcy but watching on the regional sports network hasn’t been easy for many Hoosiers. Less than 30 percent of the state can see the games.

Pacers players know how important the value is of having as many eyes on their product for every game.

“As a kid I didn’t have enough money to come to the games and tv is where I got to watch the NBA games and in the Bahamas we only had TNT and ESPN Deportes and that’s only on Thursday nights or Wednesday or Friday nights

and so having access to the games when the Pacers play or any team it’s a blessing so TV is much needed.” said Pacers guard Buddy Hield.

“Indiana is not as big of a market as many of the highly touted cities, but for us to get that global recognition and to shine the light on Indy. I think it’s going to be great for us. How Indy really is and built around basketball and how the fans really show out for us.” said Pacers Center Jalen Smith.

But, big changes could be on the way next fall for the Pacers and 14 other NBA teams currently on Bally Sports.

Next season the Pacers will hold the local broadcasting rights to air the games. It’s a luxury the team doesn’t take lightly as it finds a platform that fits best for the organization and especially its fans.

“We’ll now take the time the remainder of this season to figure out what makes the most sense and move forward accordingly and what makes sense for the organization and for the fans…the building is electric the fan base is excited I think you’re watching the young talent come together. Guys are excited the team is excited obviously with coach getting his 900th win there’s a lot going on but fans are really really excited ” said Danny Lopez Vice President of External Relations& Corporate Communications.