Pacers’ star Oladipo writes letter to fan battling cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you thought you loved Victor Oladipo before just wait till the end of this story.

A young boy from Danville received a special letter from the Pacers star after being diagnosed with leukemia. The impact of those words are having are resonating through the family.

“May God give you strength, comfort and special blessings that you need as you face each new day,” as just part of the letter from Oladipo reads.

In all, it’s only a few paragraphs long but that’s all Cameron Kirk needed to feel love from one of the biggest stars in Indianapolis with Victor Oladipo saying the entire Pacer team is #camstrong.

Cameron Kirk was diagnosed with Leukemia just a few weeks ago on April 16, right in the middle of the NBA playoffs. Cameron’s mom, Carrie, said it was one of the hardest moments of the 10-year-old’s life.

The Kirk family says the community in Danville have rallied around Cameron, not only sending words of encouragement but prayers as well on the Facebook page, “Captain Kirk’s Warriors”.

The story goes, a librarian and another friend contacted the Pacers to see if the team could do something. Soon after the Kirk’s got a package in the mail which included the letter from Victor.

Carrie says his faith in God and his kind words will resonate with this family forever.

“I was already a fan and then when I read the letter, it’s the best feeling to know that someone so important took the time out to write our son a letter and then expressed his faith in God in his letter,” said Carrie. “That just sealed the deal with us with Oladipo. We’ll always be fans.”

Cameron, who is very shy wanted to say thank you. “Thank you Victor for the letter that you sent me, it was really cool!”

Cameron has a three-year battle ahead of him, but with the support of the community as well as their faith, the family is confident Cameron will make it through.

Doctors say overall survival rates are in the 80 percent now, with some forms of leukemia survival rates are upwards of 90 percent. The family is also asking if you’d like to help, donate blood to the Indiana Blood Center.