Paddle boat races, free movie night at canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown Indy is helping the city gear up for the Brickyard 400 with some events along the canal Thursday night. There will be paddle boat races and a free movie where you can watch on the water.

Teams of eight will compete in the Inaugural Brickyard Pit Stop Paddle at 5 p.m. Registration is already full, but you can watch the single elimination tournament as the teams paddle and pedal between the Ohio Street Bridge and New York Street. Winners will receive 16 tickets to the brickyard 400, 8 paddle boat rentals, and some bragging rights.

Then there will be a free screening of “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” for Sunset Cinema on the Canal. Events begin at the north end of the canal near 11th Street at 7:30 p.m. and the screening will start at dusk around 9 p.m.

There is seating all around in grassy areas, but you can also watch the movie from an inner-tube in the water. The cost to float is $20 and include a Sun King beer and the inner tube to keep. You must wear shoes into the water at the canal.

If you can’t make it tonight, Downtown Indy and the Indy Film Fest are also hosting Sunset Cinema on the Canal Friday night as well. “Pirates of the Caribbean” will air at 9 p.m.