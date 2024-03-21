Pan Am Plaza demolition clearing path for new hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The old Pan Am Plaza is changing day by day.

Right now, crews are demolishing the old ice rink to pave the way for the new 38-story 800-room Indianapolis Convention Center Hotel and Ballroom. A hotel that will be the fourth tallest building in the state when completed.

A big portion of the old rink came down during I-Team 8’s interview with Bill Sewall, vice president of Indianapolis-based construction company AECOM Hunt.

“That’s why that side of the street is closed?” asked I-Team 8’s Kody Fisher.

“Yeah, there were seven bays of this skating rink, and every day, they get to another bay,” Sewall said. “When it’s street level down, it doesn’t bother anybody, but when it’s from street level up like this section right here during this 30 minutes it takes to drop that bay, then we just traffic control and close Georgia Street and it’ll be open here shortly.”

The south side of Georgia Street will be temporarily closed around 11 a.m. every day as the next section of the building comes down. Road closures on Illinois street are fast approaching and will impact the traffic flow downtown.

“Approximately April 1 through July 1 could potentially be closed while the public utility company runs new utilities to the site and upgrades some existing utilities,” said Sewall.

“What’s the biggest challenge when taking down a building of this age?” asked Fisher.

“Just the scale of it,” Sewall said. “It’s a long operation.”

That long operation will need a lot of hands to complete.

Right now, AECOM Hunt is asking contractors to submit bids for the next phases of the project. They want as many companies as possible to get in on the project. They’re looking for contractors who specialize in drywall, roofing, doors, frames, swimming pool construction, fireproofing, masonry, and many more.

Once the demolition is done, those contractors will start the process of altering the skyline of Indianapolis forever.

AECOM Hunt said bids for the project need to be in by mid-April before they start the next phases of the project.