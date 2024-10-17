‘Paranormal Cirque’ comes to central Indiana just in time for Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Just in time for Halloween — the Paranormal Cirque opens in Greenwood on Thursday night. The circus starts a two-weekend stint in central Indiana.

Set up in a tent outside the Greenwood Park Mall, the show brings many of the circus classics with horror and cabaret-style elements.

General Manager Ben Holland says It’s best to leave the kids at home for this show as it’s intended for people 18 years or older.

(It’s for) the kind of people that they love their horror movies, they want it to be Halloween all year round, even when it’s February March, April,” Holland said. “We’re here for the time of year that it is (right now). We’re here to get you guys in the mood. “

Teens 13-17 years old are allowed in but must be with an adult 21 or older.

The acts include zombie gymnasts, bow and arrow tricks and gory contortionists. The actors come from all parts of the world from Mexico to Russia.

One stunt includes a performer hanging from a motorcycle going up a trapeze line.

“(The operator) built this whole thing himself,” Holland said. “That’s — I think — the hardest part about this whole thing, making sure that it is something that can be safe and be done actively, time after time, week after week.”

Cirque Entertainment, the company behind this circus and Cirque Italia has a no-animals policy for all of its shows.

Paranormal Cirque opens Thursday at 7:30 p.m., with shows running through Sunday.

The show will also be at the Castleton Square Mall Oct. 24-27.

For tickets and a whole list of show times for both locations visit the Paranormal Cirque website.