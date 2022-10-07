News

Parent News Network (PNN) covers funny bedtime challenges

Kid-ing with Kayla: The Parent News Network or PNN is a fun series created by two parent news reporters online. Kayla Sullivan and Shannon Lanier both report on their kids and parenthood experiences via TikTok and Instagram. The two decided to collaborate months ago and do a report on some bedtime struggles.

On All Indiana, Kayla Sullivan advised parents to buy multiple sets of waterproof mattress covers and sheets but showed how to get urine out of a mattress if you had to learn that lesson the hard way.

Step 1: Remove Bedding

Step 2: Blot

Avoid scrubbing! It will push the liquid further into the fabric of the mattress

Step 3: Spray Vinegar Solution on the Stain

In a spray bottle, mix a solution of two parts cold water, one part white vinegar, and a small amount of laundry detergent or Dawn Dish Soap

Step 4: Let Soak

Step 5: Baking Soda

Cover the stain with baking soda and allow it to sit for about 10 hours

Step 6: Vacuum Baking Soda

That should clean it up but if not, repeat the process again.

