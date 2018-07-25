Parents attend Brownsburg school safety forum

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — School safety was the topic up for discussion at a Brownsburg Schools forum Tuesday evening.

The forum gave parents an opportunity to hear the district’s plans designed to keep students safe.

Parents were also given the opportunity to ask questions to the superintendent and the police chief.

The district has four resource officers and one police dog.

The district also will receive 34 handheld metal detectors by mid-August as part of the governor’s new program to put those into any Indiana school that wants them.