Parents share funny stories about how their kids wake up

Kid-ing with Kayla: On weekdays before school, Kayla Sullivan’s son Allan is nearly impossible to wake up. However, every weekend, you can assume the toddler is waking with the sun and makes sure his mother does too. Here’s Kayla’s adorable video of Allan waking her up early on a Saturday.

Kayla Sullivan asked other parents to share when and how their children wake up in the morning.

