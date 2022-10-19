News

Parents share Halloween candy confessions

by: Kayla Sullivan
Kid-ing with Kayla: Buying Halloween candy early is smart that is, unless you have no self control. WISH-TV Special Content Creator Kayla Sullivan reports her struggles staying away from the bag she bought for trick-or-treat guests on Halloween.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of candy has jumped by 13.1 percent since last year, which is the biggest year-to-year increase ever. Kayla asked parents what they plan to spend on Halloween candy this year.

So, are parents looking to eat the candy they bought or the candy their kids collect from neighbors? Kayla asked.

