Parents share toddler selfie sprees

Kid-ing with Kayla: Kids love to play with smart phones! Whether it’s a game, watching a show, or taking pictures, you can bet your kid will love it. However, studies show children shouldn’t have too much screen time so sometimes you have to cut it off. Here’s Kayla Sullivan’s report on a time she told her toddler to stay off her phone for the night!

Kayla Sullivan invented a toddler selfie challenge for adults. You just sing the song head, shoulders, knees and toes while taking selfies of those body parts. The results are cuter when toddlers do it.

We asked parents to share their kids’ selfies and they delivered!

