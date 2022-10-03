News

Parents unite sharing messy car experiences thanks to kids

by: Kayla Sullivan
Posted: / Updated:

Kid-ing with Kayla — Kids and messy cars go together like peanut butter and jelly! WISH-TV Specialty Content Creator Kayla Sullivan’s recent report on this topic united messy car parents across the world.

@kaylareporting

People without children watching this 👁__👁 #fyp #newsvoice #parenting #parentinghumor #momcar #messy #kids #parentsoftiktok #momlife #HausLabsFoundation

♬ original sound – Kayla Marie Sullivan

Kayla demonstrated some items parents can use to keep up with the mess on Life. Style. Live!

Kayla asked parents to share pictures of their messy cars too.

For more laughable moments and the occasional parenting tip, follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook!

For more “KID-ding with Kayla” content, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Source: Broncos RB Javonte Williams out for year with torn ACL

Sports /

Florida’s death toll from Hurricane Ian tops 100; search for survivors continues

Weather Stories /

Tips, advice to prevent dangerous falls

All Indiana /

NBA All-Star committee marks 500 days from game day in Indianapolis

Sports /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.