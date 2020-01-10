Home/Business, Indiana News, Inside INdiana Business, Latest News, News/Park Center to buy Lafayette Medical Center

Park Center to buy Lafayette Medical Center

by: Merritt McLaughlin- Inside INdiana Business
FORT WAYNE, IND. (Inside INdiana Business) – Park Center, an affiliate of Parkview Health, has announced it aims to buy Lafayette Medical Center in Fort Wayne as part of an expansion effort. According to officials, the deal for the 33,683-square-foot-building has been signed, but a closing date has not been set.

Park Center began leasing space for a primary care clinic in the building in 2018 and says it’s always had the intent of purchasing the facility. Renovations will begin when the deal closes and the company says new services could be available as soon as later this year.

 The Lutheran Foundation, English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation, Edward M. and Mary McCrea Wilson Foundation, St. Joseph Community Health Foundation and AWS Foundation donated financially to support the purchase and renovations.

“It’s very rewarding to see Park Center’s vision continue to take shape,” said Chief Executive Officer of The Lutheran Foundation Marcia Haaff. “This project embodies The Lutheran Foundation’s values, including strategic partnerships with organizations like Park Center, to positively impact the community. By continuing to grow access to health care, we enhance the quality of life for area residents.”

Park Center says it will share more details when the transaction is finalized.

