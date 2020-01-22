Parkview Warsaw to expand services, change name

News

Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business
WARSAW, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Parkview Warsaw has announced plans to become a full-service hospital. The facility will also undergo a name change, transitioning to Parkview Kosciusko Hospital.

Parkview Warsaw opened in 2016 and currently offers outpatient services, including primary care, specialty clinics, rehabilitation therapy, imaging and an emergency department.

The update includes adding space for up to 30 inpatient beds, surgical services and additional specialty care.

“As Parkview continues to grow in Kosciusko County, we look forward to embracing the community as a full-service hospital that offers comprehensive care,” said Jeffrey Rockett, vice president, outpatient services, Parkview Warsaw. “Building on the success of Parkview Warsaw, Parkview Kosciusko Hospital will increase access to high-quality care and reduce the need for residents to travel outside the county to see a Parkview provider.”

The project will be completed in phases, including a 44,000-square-foot expansion on the west side of the building as well as a new medical office on the campus.

The project is expected to break ground this spring, with services slated to be available in 2022.

