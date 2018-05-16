Part of White River, other streams under raw sewage overflow warning

A raw sewage warning has been issued for multiple waterways in Indianapolis, Citizens Energy Group said Tuesday.

Basically, raw sewage has gotten into these stream, which people should avoid contact with for four days:

White River downstream from 56th Street.

Fall Creek downstream from Keystone Avenue.

Little Eagle Creek downstream from Michigan Street.

Eagle Creek downstream from the confluence of Little Eagle Creek.

Pogue’s Run downstream from 21st Street.

Pleasant Run downstream from Kitley Avenue.

State Ditch downstream from Southern Avenue.

Bean Creek downstream from I-65.

“Swallowing or hand-to-mouth contact with contaminated water could make you sick,” the warning from Citizens said. “Always wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer after contacting surface water in urban areas, including downstream of the Combined Sewer areas, especially before eating, drinking, preparing food, or smoking.”

Parts of the city have a combined sewer and stormwater system. Overloads of that system can cause raw sewage to flow into streams. Blockages can also cause the overloads.

Citizens hopes by 2025 to have completed a tunnel system to prevent up to 99 percent of combined sewage overflows in the system. To learn more about the DigIndy project and how to protect yourself from raw sewage overflows, visit DigIndyTunnel.com.

