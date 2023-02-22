News

Partnership preserves former railroad bridge over White River in Noblesville

by: Gregg Montgomery
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A partnership was formed to preserve an historic railroad bridge over the White River.

Noblesville city government says in a news release that it partnered with Conner Prairie, a pioneer museum in Fishers, to store the Union Bridge Co. structure. The bridge, fabricated in the 1890s, used to carry trains over the river. Noblesville had been using the bridge for its Midland Trace Pedestrian Trail.

The bridge has been removed as part of the Reimagine Pleasant Street project, designed to create a new east-west corridor to help alleviate motor traffic concerns.

Construction crews have already disassembled the bridge, and it will be taken to Conner Prairie for storage.

Plans to refurbish and re-assemble the bridge were still in the works, according to the city government.

(Provided Photos/Noblesville City Government)

