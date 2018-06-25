Passenger dies when car crashes into house

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died after a car crashed into a home on the city’s west side.

Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3200 block of North Guion Road just after 8 p.m. Sunday on a report of a personal injury crash into a home.

Police arrived to find two women in their 30s in the front seat of a silver Ford Fusion, according to Capt. Harold Turner with IMPD.

The driver was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital with compound fractures to the legs. Police said she was stable.

The passenger in the car was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to her injuries.

Crash investigators were on scene Sunday night.

According to Turner, the driver was traveling northbound on Guion Road when for some reason she crossed the center lane into the southbound lane, continued to travel west into the grass on the west side of the road and went through a yard, hitting a landscaping rock. Then she crossed over 32nd Street and went through another yard, where she crashed into the concrete corner of the porch of a residence.

The house suffered some structural damage, but the vehicle never made entry to the living portion of the house, and the people inside were not injured, Turner said.

Police said impairment and speed might have been factors in the crash. As standard procedure, a blood draw will be performed on the driver.