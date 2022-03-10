Local

Pastor claims teen baptized the day before Dubarry Park shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are no guarantees in life except death, and things can change at a moment’s notice. It’s an unsettling reality for two Indianapolis families grieving over the loss of two boys shot and killed at a park.

News 8 spoke with Pastor Richard Reynolds, and he believes it’s what we decide to do with our lives that make the difference. He is the pastor of New Revelation Christian Church, the church 15-year-old Isaiah Jackson and his family attended. Reynolds had the opportunity to witness Isaiah’s baptism the Sunday before he died.

“He had been eager about it and anticipating it for a long time,” said Reynolds.

Jackson and 16 others, including Isaiah’s mother, were baptized that day. Reynolds explained, according to their belief, it’s a special day for Christians to display their devotion to Jesus Christ.

“He made the most important decision of his life and right on time. We miss him. We are going to miss him. We are going to continue to fight for him and our community,” said Reynolds.

Isaiah and 14-year-old Da’Vonta White were gunned down at Dubarry Park Monday night. So far, there has been a total of 37 homicides this year. Pastor Reynolds says too many guns on the streets are to blame.

“We have enough chaos in our streets right now. Isaiah is dead. Da’Vonta is dead, and hundreds of others because of the availability of guns and the accessibility of guns. We need to do everything we can to prevent guns from being on our streets,” said Reynolds.

IMPD has released little information about the case, a motive, or exactly what went wrong that night. Right now, the person(s) responsible for the teens’ death is still on the streets.

As the investigators try to solve this case, Reynolds says Isaiah’s family is relying on their faith and support from one another to grieve and make it through hard times.

“They are believers. They loved Issaih, and they poured into Isaiah. They did the best they could to protect him. I praise God that they don’t mourn as those who have no hope.” said Reynolds.