Patty goes one-on-one with Mark Wahlberg from ‘Arthur the King’

Today, we have Patty Spitler, our movie critic, with her top recommendation for the weekend.

“Arthur the King” hits theaters today, and Patty assures us it’s more than just your average dog movie. According to her, it’s a heartwarming tale of friendship, loyalty, and yes, love.

Let’s not forget, this movie is based on a true story and a book released in 2016.

It follows Wahlberg’s character’s quest for redemption in a grueling race in the Dominican Republic.

As they face extreme challenges during the race, Arthur teaches them the true meaning of victory, loyalty, and friendship. In the end, Arthur becomes the ultimate prize.

This heartwarming film is rated PG-13, running for 1 hour and 47 minutes. Patty absolutely adored it! It proves that winning isn’t always about crossing the finish line first.

It’s a “pawitively” wonderful experience, deserving of 6 out of 5 bones, aka stars!