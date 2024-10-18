Patty Spitler releases statement on loss of her dearly departed Stewie

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s Patty Spitler shared the news of her dog Stewie’s passing on Wednesday, October 16. In a heartfelt statement to WISH-TV released today, Spitler expressed gratitude for the care provided by Noah’s Animal Hospitals and her friend Tom Dock, who helped ensure Stewie’s final moments were peaceful. Stewie, a Bernese Mountain Dog, was known to many through Spitler’s work and was remembered for his gentle and loving nature. Spitler reflected on the joy he brought to her life and to everyone who had the chance to meet him.

Statement from Patty Spitler

He truly loved everybody he met.

My Stewie crossed over to the Rainbow Bridge around 3:30 a.m. on Wed., Oct. 16. The big boy hadn’t been feeling well over the last couple of months and it reached a point where Wednesday morning he could no longer walk at all. I am grateful to Noah’s Animals Hospitals and my friend Tom Dock for coming to my house and helping him to go to sleep. It was a very quiet and peaceful transition.

Stewie was a Bernese Mountain Dog from a responsible breeder in Lithopolis, Ohio. A responsible breeder is one who lets you meet the mom dog, lets you see where the puppy was born and also gives you full health records. I visited Jeannie Whitton-Smith four times before deciding to adopt one of her beautiful puppies.

As a pet lover, you know the hole in my heart is huge. But I’m trying to focus on all of the smiles that he gave to everyone who knew him or saw him on TV. I am comforted now by my three rescues… My Maltese dog named Harry, my IndyHumane rescue kitty Timber and my former feral cat Freddy. It’s funny, but I actually know that they are missing him too. The house is very quiet.

The Bernese Mountain Dog breed originated in Switzerland, and the Swiss have a saying.

1-3 years, young dog

3-6 years, good dog

6-9 years, old dog

After 9, gift from God.

Stewie was almost 9 1/2 years old.

Take care of the pets and the people you love.

And thank you for being a part of Stewie’s grand and glorious life.

Someday, hopefully, we’ll all be together again.❤️🐾