WISH-TV's Patty Spitler mourns loss of beloved dog, Stewie

Patty Spitler and Stewie. (WISH Photo)
by: Dylan Hodges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s Patty Spitler recently announced the passing of her beloved dog, Stewie, in a heartfelt message shared on her Facebook page. Spitler, a well-known television personality in Indianapolis, expressed her deep sorrow over the loss, writing, “A beautiful soul crossed over to the rainbow bridge late yesterday afternoon. Stewie loved everyone, he loved sharing, smiles. I promise a fitting tribute in the days to come when I can collect myself and honor his legacy. I loved him so…”

Stewie was a familiar presence to viewers who have followed Spitler’s work, as she often highlighted her pets and their positive impact on her life. Fans and followers have since shared their condolences and support on social media, reflecting the love and warmth that Stewie brought to Spitler and the community. WISH-TV extends its deepest sympathies to Patty Spitler during this difficult time.

