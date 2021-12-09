News

Patty Spitler reviews ‘Being the Ricardos,’ ‘West Side Story’

This week’s “Patty’s Picks” are “Being the Ricardos” and “West Side Story.”

“Being the Ricardos” is based on the turbulent times on and off the set of the TV show, “I Love Lucy.”

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play Lucy and Desi. The movie takes place during one week where their very careers are at stake due to a political smear campaign, and their marriage is threatened by Desi’s wanderlust.

Patty gives this film 3 redheads out of 5.

“Being the Ricardos” opens in theaters tomorrow, December 10 and on Amazon Prime on Tuesday, December 21.

“West Side Story” has been rebranded in a film directed by Steven Spielberg.

It’s an adaptation of the 1957 stage musical, “Romeo and Juliet,” and then the 1961 film.

“West Side Story” highlights forbidden love and the intense rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, street gangs with different ethnic backgrounds.

Patty gives this film 5 out of 5 finger snaps.

“West Side Story” opens tomorrow, December 10.

For more from Patty visit:

GreatDayTV.com and PetPalsTV.com.