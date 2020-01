Patty Spitler reviews ‘Cats”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The long-running musical “Cats” is now a feature film.

Our very own Patty Spitler recently returned from London after attending the premiere.

She joined Mike Barz on “Midday” to share her thoughts on the new film.

The film stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen and Taylor Swift.

The film opens nationwide Friday.