Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ — why Patty says it’s a ‘Dino-snore’

The dinosaurs are back! The Jurassic film franchise that started in 1993 is taking what many people say is its final bow.

This would be the sixth in the series, and many have been anticipating “Jurassic World Dominion.”

On Friday’s Patty’s Picks segment, “Life. Style. Live!” Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler joined us with a look at this huge, albeit fragile franchise. Here’s more from her:

Why fragile? Because it’s tough to continue to compete or even beat the expectations of a much-beloved screen series.

“Jurassic World Dominion” finds the dinosaurs are now living among us. They are scattered and visible all over the world. Some folks love this, and some hate this. But the big question is, can we all learn to work it out?

Well, you know there would be no movie if there were no conflict and concern.

For us movie buffs, it’s fun to see the returning cast members all reunited from the first film.

Sam Neill, who is always perfection personified in my book, Laura Dern is still spritely and strong and the witty and whimsical Jeff Goldblum.

Patty’s Take:

Nostalgia was a key factor in my wanting to see this film and hoping for the best, but sadly, I found “Jurassic World Dominion” lacking in many areas. The chemistry between actors, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard is nonexistent.

The biggest threat to the world is not the dinosaurs but a gigantic locust bred by evil scientists. What?

While the CGI effects and dinosaur animation is fantastic, it’s just too much. You don’t need a dinosaur in every scene. Make it special. Make me yearn for it, not yawn. Make me be excited to see it, not feel like, “Oh there’s another dinosaur … again.”

Plus, it’s 2.5 hours long, and the bottom line is, that you can get too much of a good thing.

Put this dinosaur to sleep, it’s more like ‘Dino-snore,” boring.

Patty’s Rating:

1 out of 5 T-Rexes.

“Jurassic World Dominion” is in theaters now, and it’s rated PG-13.

Fun Fact: Sam Neil was featured in the first and third Jurassic Park films, and Patty has interviewed him in the past. She shared a look at this 2001 interview with him.

For more from Patty, click here.