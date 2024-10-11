Patty’s Picks: “Saturday Night”

This week’s Patty’s Picks takes a look at a franchise on TV that is now 50 years old, the debut was October 11 of 1975.

Saturday Night Live changed the way TV comedy and skit shows were done.

The film tries to capture the chaos that ensues the 90 minutes leading up to air time.

The cast portrays the original SNL cast members such as, Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner, and John Belushi.

“Saturday Night” runs 1 hour 49 minutes. It’s rated R and directed by Jason Reitman.

Patty gives it a 5 out of 5 stars.

“Over the years I interviewed several of the stars of this series… And it will forever be a part of my life… Because of my memories, but also because it is very well done with the exact amount of irreverence that it demands”, said Patty.