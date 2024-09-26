‘Paws for GC’ therapy dog program look for Greenfield-Central community support

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Students at Greenfield-Central Community Schools have several very small and furry new classmates this year.

The school district is training five puppies for its therapy dog program, Paws of GC. However, it needs more money to keep the therapy dog program running.

This type of training isn’t cheap, though — The National Service Animal Registry says a fully trained therapy dog could cost up to $35,000.

Administrators received a grant to train this new class of pups for one year. However, the district’s health services director, Dawn Hanson says they need help with the rest of the expenses that come with raising a dog.

Hanson hopes the community can step in.

“The dogs can help students remain in the classroom,” Hanson said. “The better educated our students are, the healthier our community is.”

Paws of GC already has two fully trained dogs, Ky and Caden. School staff consider their owner, Chris Sullivan, the matriarch of the program. Sullivan is the special education nurse at Greenfield-Central High School.

Ky and Caden started helping GC students feel better after the COVID-19 Pandemic.

They were given a 90-day tryout at the school, but Sullivan says the calming K-9s only need 30.

“They own the school,” Sullivan said. “The staff, the students, have 100% embraced them from day one. The teachers love to have them in their classroom.”

Sullivan experienced firsthand the effect of therapy dogs on kids. Her son interacted with them during a stay at Riley Hospital for Children.

Now an empty nester, Sullivan is leading the pack and looks forward to the expansion.

Earlier this year, Paws of GC welcomed in four Aussie Doodles: Logan, Auggie, Frank and Dougie, who are all litter mates. The fifth is Sully, a mutt excited to be included.

The school district hopes the community can help keep the program running. (WISH Photo/Hernan Gutierrez).

The puppies are already in the schools getting used to being around groups of people.

All five were adopted by school staff, like school psychologist Dr. Kevin Rowe.

Rowe takes Dougie with him when serving kids in the district’s different buildings.

He says the pup is already up to the task.

“We want to stop at every single classroom,” Rowe said. “He has done a great job in the classes that he’s taken so far.”

Some students, like GCHS senior Parker Rhodes, help by taking the dogs out and practicing commands.

“Everyone will be looking around, ‘where’s Frank?’ asking where Frank is,” Rhodes said. “Everyone just wants to pet him. At the end of the day, it doesn’t really distract anyone, but it’s just a good mood booster.”

Sophomore Chase Scott says he’s already made memories with the puppies.

“I’ve always loved dogs,” Scott said. “So, seeing Aggie, it kind of just brought a smile, and during that day, I was having a bad day. So these dogs do have a positive impact on my everyday life.”

The pups go to class every Monday with their owners after school. In these early months, they focus on the basics before they can formally start their therapy training.

According to school administrators, it will take at least two years to fully train and certify this new class of puppies.

Kristie Upton, who trains the dogs, says it takes thousands of hours to certify a therapy dog.

“They have to be solid in their obedience,” Upton explained. “They have to be solid in their character, and they actually have to prove that they can perform in a therapeutic setting.”

Paws of GC had planned a fundraiser for the program but had to cancel it earlier this week. It is still accepting donations.

Donations can be sent directly to the Greenfield-Central Community Schools district office with a note saying it’s for Paws of GC. The address is 110 W. North St., Greenfield, IN 46140.