‘Pet Pals TV’: Paws & Pour adoption event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our-four legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by Colleen Walker, public information officer with Indianapolis Animal Care Services, to talk about their upcoming Paws & Pour adoption event in Irvington.

Paws & Pour is this Saturday and Sunday at Coal Yard Coffee, 400 S. Ritter Ave., from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It will be a great opportunity to meet — and take home — a new furry friend, Walker says.

“Over 50 dogs will be there and the dogs will be able to go home that same day. They’ll be fully vaccinated, fixed, and microchipped. We don’t have adoption fees. If you want to come and meet the dogs, some our fosters will be there and those are the dogs you can’t normally meet in the shelter.”

Click here to view a full list of adoptable dogs (and cats) and Indy ACS.

